TransUnion Q3 Profit, Revenue Beat View

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), a consumer credit reporting agency, Wednesday reported net income of $68 million or $0.35 per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $319 million or $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year.

Previous-year results were impacted by a $414 million non-cash goodwill impairment expense for the company's United Kingdom reporting unit.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $205 million or $1.04 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TransUnion posted operating income of $156.4 million compared with operating loss of $236.3 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.085 billion from $968.7 million in the previous year. The Street was looking for revenue of $1.06 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.014 billion - $1.034 billion, EPS of $0.34 - $0.39 and adjusted EPS of $0.92 - $0.98. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $0.97 per share and for revenue at $1.02 billion.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $4.161 billion and $4.181 billion, EPS in the range of $1.45 - $1.51 and adjusted EPS of $3.87 - $3.93. Analysts expect the company to report earning of $3.87 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion for the year.

