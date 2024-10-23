News & Insights

Markets
TRU

TransUnion Q3 Profit, Revenue Beat View

October 23, 2024 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), a consumer credit reporting agency, Wednesday reported net income of $68 million or $0.35 per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $319 million or $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year.

Previous-year results were impacted by a $414 million non-cash goodwill impairment expense for the company's United Kingdom reporting unit.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $205 million or $1.04 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TransUnion posted operating income of $156.4 million compared with operating loss of $236.3 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.085 billion from $968.7 million in the previous year. The Street was looking for revenue of $1.06 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.014 billion - $1.034 billion, EPS of $0.34 - $0.39 and adjusted EPS of $0.92 - $0.98. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $0.97 per share and for revenue at $1.02 billion.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $4.161 billion and $4.181 billion, EPS in the range of $1.45 - $1.51 and adjusted EPS of $3.87 - $3.93. Analysts expect the company to report earning of $3.87 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.