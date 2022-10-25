TransUnion Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.93, compared with $0.91, last year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.91, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $79 million, compared with $114 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.41, compared with $0.59.

Total revenue was $938 million, an increase of 26 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $945.67 million in revenue. Looking forward, the company now projects 2022 organic revenue growth excluding mortgage to be approximately 7 percent with strong performance in B2B businesses.

The company continues to believe in its ability to achieve the 2025 long-term financial targets laid out at March 2022 Investor Day.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.