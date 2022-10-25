Markets
TransUnion Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.93, compared with $0.91, last year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.91, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $79 million, compared with $114 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.41, compared with $0.59.

Total revenue was $938 million, an increase of 26 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $945.67 million in revenue. Looking forward, the company now projects 2022 organic revenue growth excluding mortgage to be approximately 7 percent with strong performance in B2B businesses.

The company continues to believe in its ability to achieve the 2025 long-term financial targets laid out at March 2022 Investor Day.

