TransUnion Q1 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Sees Q2, Annual Results Above View - Update

Looking ahead, TransUnion (TRU) expects its second-quarter results and annual revenue above analysts' estimates.

"We are raising our 2024 guidance following first quarter outperformance and now expect to deliver 5 to 6.5 percent revenue growth for the year.

For the second-quarter, the company expects to post adjusted earnings per share of $0.95 to $0.98, above analysts' estimate of $0.9 per share. Net income is projected to be in the range of $48 million or $0.25 to $53 million or $0.27 per share.

Revenue is seen in the range of $1.017 billion to $1.026 billion, above the analysts' view of $1.01 billion.

Excluding items, for the full year, TransUnion expects EPS of $3.69 to $3.86, in line with the Street view of $3.7 per share. Annual net profit is anticipated to be in the range of $228 million to $1.16 to $261 million or $1.33. Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.023 billion to $4.083 billion, above analysts' estimate of $4.02 billion.

Q1 Results:

TransUnion (TRU) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.1 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $52.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.021 billion from $940.3 million last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $65.1 Mln. vs. $52.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.021 Bln vs. $940.3 Mln last year.

