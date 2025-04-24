Markets
TRU

TransUnion Q1 Profit Increases, Beats View

April 24, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an information and insights company, Thursday reported net income of $148.1 million or $0.75 per share for the first quarter, higher than $65.1 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by lower expenses as well as increase in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $207.6 million or $1.05 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $254.4 million from $157.2 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.096 billion from $1.021 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.07 billion.

For the second quarter, TransUnion expects revenue in the range of $1.076 billion - $1.095 billion and EPS of $0.35 - $0.39. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $0.95 - $0.99.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion for the second quarter.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $4.358 billion and $4.417 billion and EPS of $1.92 - $2.06. The company sees adjusted EPS of $3.93 - $4.08. The consensus estimate for EPS stands at $4.08 and for revenue at $4.38 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.