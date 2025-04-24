TransUnion Q1 Profit Increases, Beats View

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an information and insights company, Thursday reported net income of $148.1 million or $0.75 per share for the first quarter, higher than $65.1 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by lower expenses as well as increase in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $207.6 million or $1.05 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $254.4 million from $157.2 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.096 billion from $1.021 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.07 billion.

For the second quarter, TransUnion expects revenue in the range of $1.076 billion - $1.095 billion and EPS of $0.35 - $0.39. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $0.95 - $0.99.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion for the second quarter.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $4.358 billion and $4.417 billion and EPS of $1.92 - $2.06. The company sees adjusted EPS of $3.93 - $4.08. The consensus estimate for EPS stands at $4.08 and for revenue at $4.38 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.