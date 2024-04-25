TransUnion Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.1 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $52.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.021 billion from $940.3 million last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $65.1 Mln. vs. $52.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.021 Bln vs. $940.3 Mln last year.

