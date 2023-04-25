TransUnion Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $52.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $48.7 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $940.3 million from $921.3 million last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $52.7 Mln. vs. $48.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $940.3 Mln vs. $921.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29-$0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $948 mln-$958 mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.45-$1.58 Full year revenue guidance: $3.83 bln-$3.89bln

