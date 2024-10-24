TransUnion price target raised to $130 from $104 at Baird

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler raised the firm’s price target on TransUnion (TRU) to $130 from $104 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said good structural growth, better macro, and company-specific factors should drive strong multi-year growth, while valuation attractive normalized for macro/consumer-credit cycle.
- TransUnion price target raised to $135 from $125 at Wells Fargo
- TransUnion rises 4.9%
- TransUnion Sees Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance
- TransUnion raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.87-$3.93 from $3.78-$3.90
- TransUnion reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.04, consensus $1.01
