TransUnion price target raised to $130 from $104 at Baird

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler raised the firm’s price target on TransUnion (TRU) to $130 from $104 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said good structural growth, better macro, and company-specific factors should drive strong multi-year growth, while valuation attractive normalized for macro/consumer-credit cycle.

