TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TransUnion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$603m ÷ (US$12b - US$916m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TransUnion has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured TransUnion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TransUnion.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at TransUnion, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.5% from 9.7% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for TransUnion in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 9.3% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for TransUnion (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

