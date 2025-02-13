TransUnion Issues Q1 & FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) said, for fiscal 2025, it expects adjusted EPS in a range of $3.93 to $4.08, and revenue in a range of $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. In 2025, the company expects to deliver 4.5 to 6 percent organic constant currency revenue growth with modest margin expansion, assuming a continuation of current subdued conditions.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $0.96 to $0.99, and revenue in a range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion.

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $66 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings per share was $0.34, compared with $0.03. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.97, compared with $0.80. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.04 billion, an increase of 9 percent, or 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the company's common stock. The Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2025.

