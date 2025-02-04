TransUnion Highlights Growth and Challenges in Retail Media Investment in 2025 Annual Trends Study

TransUnion's study shows increased retail media investment, but highlights challenges in targeting and measurement for effective growth.

Quiver AI Summary

TransUnion's recent research in the 2025 Annual Trends Study, conducted by The Path to Purchase Institute, reveals that 70% of companies plan to increase their retail media budgets this year, despite ongoing challenges in optimizing these platforms. While 80% of marketers recognize retail media's effectiveness compared to other digital channels, issues such as targeting, measurement, and ROI attribution remain significant hurdles. The study highlights that brands are moving spending from traditional trade budgets to media budgets, reflecting a shift in how retail media is financed. Retailers that adopt industry standards could improve their service ratings, but simplification is needed for broader participation beyond major platforms. The research emphasizes that tackling these challenges is essential for unlocking the full potential of retail media across the retail industry.

Potential Positives

TransUnion highlights significant growth potential in retail media investment, with 70% of companies indicating plans to increase their budgets in 2025.

The study underscores that 80% of marketers find retail media as effective or more effective than other digital channels, which positions TransUnion favorably in a growing sector.

TransUnion emphasizes the need for standardized metrics and improved measurement practices, indicating their commitment to address key challenges faced by brands in retail media.

With an average of eight retail media networks engaged by brands, there is an opportunity for TransUnion's marketing solutions to become integral in optimizing retailer partnerships.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights persistent challenges in targeting, scale, and measurement for retail media, indicating significant barriers to growth in the industry.

70% of retail media spending reported as incremental, suggesting a potential risk of over-reliance on new budgets rather than optimizing existing ones.

There remains a gap in measurement and ROI attribution across retailers, which could undermine the effectiveness and credibility of retail media investments for brands.

FAQ

What is the key finding of the 2025 Annual Trends Study?

The study shows that 70% of companies plan to increase their retail media budgets in 2025.

What challenges do brands face in retail media?

Brands struggle with scale, targeting, measurement, and comparing ROI across different media channels.

How much of retail media spending is incremental to annual budgets?

70% of retail media spending was reported as incremental to annual trade budgets.

What priorities do marketers have regarding retail media effectiveness?

Marketers prioritize proof of sales lift, comparable measurement, standardized metrics, and online/offline attribution.

How many retail media networks do brands typically engage with?

Brands currently work with an average of eight retail media networks, with many engaging with five or fewer.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M AWAD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $2,319,000 .

. VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) sold 18,597 shares for an estimated $1,837,011

TODD M CELLO (EVP & CFO) sold 12,463 shares for an estimated $1,183,985

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,990 shares for an estimated $561,746 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $498,835 .

. HEATHER J RUSSELL (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $303,275

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 642 shares for an estimated $61,881.

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today newly commissioned research by The Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI), the





2025 Annual Trends Study







highlighting continued growth in retail media investment alongside persistent challenges in optimizing these platforms. The study reveals that 70% of companies plan to increase their retail media budgets in 2025. However, persistent challenges such as scale, targeting, and measurement remain key obstacles to broader growth across the retail industry.





"Retail media is undeniably reshaping the way brands connect with shoppers, but proving its value isn’t always straightforward," said Mark Rose, senior director, market strategy for TransUnion’s retail business. "Brands face challenges with targeting and measurement consistency across retailers, as well as comparing ROI across retail media and other digital media channels. The key is solving these challenges with the development of aligned best practices to broaden participation in retail media growth industry-wide.”









Brands are optimistic on the future of retail media









Eighty percent (80%) of marketers recognize the value of retail media, saying it is as effective or more effective than other digital channels. Whereas annual trade budgets have traditionally formed the basis for retail media budgets, the survey found that 70% of retail media spending was incremental to those annual budgets.





Accordingly, respondents reported that retail media spending was less likely to come from trade budgets (decreasing from 26% of retail media spending in 2024 to 20% in 2024) and increasingly from media budgets (increase from 74% of retail media spending in 2023 to 80% in 2024).









Identifying room for improvement









However, gaps in measurement and ROI attribution across retailers remain critical barriers. The study identifies key priorities for marketers to address these issues, including:







88% seek proof of sales lift and ROI from campaigns



45% prioritize comparable cross-retailer measurement and attribution



42% call for standardized metrics and definitions



39% emphasize the need for offline and online attribution







The research found significant differences in retail media networks across the industry. On average, brands were 3.4x more likely to rate the largest national retailer platforms as Excellent or Very Good in capabilities related to scale, targeting, and measurement.





“As retailers adopt industry standards they will see improved ratings,” added Rose. “However, retailers beyond the largest national platforms will also need to simplify and streamline how brands can partner with them for large-reach national campaigns.”







Areas in Which Retailers are Rated as Having Very Good or Excellent Capabilities













Retailer Type









Traffic-driving









Targeting









Measurement









Sales Growth









ROI













National Platforms







45%





50%





49%





43%





42%











Broader Retail





Industry*







15%





16%





11%





13%





15%











*National and regional retailers excluding the national platforms







According to the report, brands currently work with an average of eight retail media networks, with nearly half (49%) engaging with no more than five networks. National retailer platforms lead in adoption, reflecting their competitive advantage in targeting, traffic-driving, and measurement capabilities.





"Retail media can reshape how brands connect with consumers, but we must address its challenges head-on to ensure its actual growth meets projections, and in a way that enables broad participation across the retail industry," Rose concluded. "Focus on scale, targeting, and measurement is key to unlocking its full potential for everyone involved."





Explore the full findings of the





2025 Annual Trends Study





and learn how these insights can inform your strategy.





Click here for more information about TransUnion’s





TruAudience® marketing solutions





About the 2025 Annual Trends Study







The 2025 Annual Trends Study was conducted by the Path to Purchase Institute between August 26 and October 9, 2024, surveying 67 professionals working with retailer media networks. The study focuses on trends in retail media investment, engagement, and performance, offering actionable insights for brands and retailers.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.





Contact







Dave Blumberg













TransUnion











E-mail







Telephone







