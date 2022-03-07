TransUnion Follows Equifax’s Move To Include Buy Now, Pay Later Data In Credit Reports

TransUnion, one of the three main consumer credit bureaus in the U.S., began including data from Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) companies in consumer credit reports in Feb. 2022.

The news came shortly after Equifax, a competing credit bureau, announced a similar initiative. Including BNPL data is significant because it has the potential to boost credit scores for folks new to credit or rebuilding credit—but it could potentially encourage overspending and opening too many accounts.

Why Buy Now Pay Later Accounts Are So Popular

BNPL plans, sometimes known as point-of-sale financing, have exploded in popularity over the past few years, as companies like Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay have formed partnerships with retailers, making signing up for one of the payment plans as easy as a few clicks of the mouse.

Buyers, especially younger consumers, have been drawn to the installment plans for both their clear-cut terms and relatively easy approvals. Notably, many BNPL plans don’t require excellent credit or even a hard credit check to qualify, which can add to their appeal.

Some BNPL plans are interest-free for the consumer, and most loan provider fees are sponsored by the retailer as an incentive to make a purchase. A Nov. 2021 YouGov / Forbes Advisor survey found that out of respondents who had used a BNPL plan, 38% said the interest-free payments were what attracted them.

However, a 2021 survey, Buy Now, Pay Later Statistics and User Habits by C+R Research, a market research company, found that 59% of respondents said they purchased an unnecessary item that they otherwise couldn’t afford.

It’s precisely these concerns that spurred the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to issue orders in Dec. 2021 to several BNPL companies, asking them to collect data on both the good and the bad that could result from signing up for one of these loans.

The Complexity of Adding BNPL Plans to Credit Reports

A large part of the reason it’s taken so long to add BNPL plans to credit reports is that the data doesn’t fit neatly into the current system, which is set up to analyze revolving credit, like credit cards, and long-term installment loans, like a mortgage or car loan.

“A consumer with normal shopping behaviors could take out multiple [BNPL] loans a year,” says Liz Pagel, senior vice president and consumer lending business leader at TransUnion. “Current credit models see that kind of origination behavior as inherently risky, when that’s really how these loans are supposed to be used.”

Incorporating BNPL accounts into a consumer’s credit file creates an opportunity for credit scoring models to adapt to these new payment plans.

Pagel says that although TransUnion will be incorporating BNPL accounts into a consumer’s credit file, the data will be tagged and filtered so that potential lenders and credit scoring companies like FICO don’t receive BNPL account information until their respective systems have finished adapting to these new payment plans.

Benefits of BNPL Accounts for Building Your Credit

Research from Equifax, based on a study of anonymized consumer data from a BNPL provider, has shown that including on-time payment history from a BNPL plan can benefit consumers with a short credit history. It can demonstrate responsible payment behavior and help boost their overall credit score.

“The main takeaway is that consumers, especially those new to credit, can benefit from paying their debt obligations to these lenders that they previously would not have gotten credit for,” says Tom Aliff, risk consulting leader at Equifax.

However, the key is on-time payment history. If you miss or default on a payment and the provider reports this history to the credit bureau, this will likely have negative repercussions for your credit scores. The Forbes Advisor / YouGov survey found that 27% of respondents said they had missed at least one BNPL payment, with 11% of those missing more than one.

“We believe it’s the biggest financial inclusion opportunity we’ve seen in generations,” says Pagel. “There are a lot of credit-building offers out there and this one is pretty straightforward. If you use this responsibly, you should be able to build credit.”

Will Experian Add BNPL To Credit Reports?

With both Equifax and TransUnion announcing their plans to include BNPL information, that leaves just Experian as the only one who has yet to formally announce any similar plans of the “big three” bureaus.

A spokesperson for Experian said that the company has been working with the largest BNPL providers since 2016 and will continue to work with partners across the financial services industry to include more BNPL information in credit reports.

“In short, there will be more to come from Experian on buy now, pay later very soon,” according to the spokesperson.

