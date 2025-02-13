TRANSUNION Earnings Results: $TRU Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRANSUNION ($TRU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, missing estimates of $0.97 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,036,800,000, beating estimates of $1,036,778,847 by $21,153.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TRANSUNION Insider Trading Activity
TRANSUNION insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE M AWAD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $2,319,000.
- VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) sold 18,597 shares for an estimated $1,837,011
- TODD M CELLO (EVP & CFO) sold 12,463 shares for an estimated $1,183,985
- TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800.
- STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $594,785.
- TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573
- HEATHER J RUSSELL (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $303,275
- JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 642 shares for an estimated $61,881.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TRANSUNION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of TRANSUNION stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,427,199 shares (+307.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $358,827,735
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,384,857 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $354,394,527
- BLUESPRUCE INVESTMENTS, LP removed 3,378,799 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $353,760,255
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,400,728 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $251,356,221
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,323,339 shares (+52.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,396,758
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP removed 1,699,782 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $177,967,175
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,374,726 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,933,812
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TRANSUNION Government Contracts
We have seen $258,488 of award payments to $TRU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TLOXP WEB-BASED DATA REPOSITORY: $106,000
- PURCHASE OF TLO DATABASE: $53,080
- THE VETERANS CRISIS LINE VCL RESPONDERS: $43,680
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS PURCHASE ORDER IS THAT THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE TLOXP SUPPORT SERVICES. TLOXP ONLIN...: $17,308
- TLOXP ONLINE - NON-BATCH LE FLAT RATE: $10,380
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.