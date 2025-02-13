TRANSUNION Earnings Results: $TRU Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRANSUNION ($TRU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, missing estimates of $0.97 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,036,800,000, beating estimates of $1,036,778,847 by $21,153.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRANSUNION Insider Trading Activity

TRANSUNION insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M AWAD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $2,319,000 .

. VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) sold 18,597 shares for an estimated $1,837,011

TODD M CELLO (EVP & CFO) sold 12,463 shares for an estimated $1,183,985

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $594,785 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

HEATHER J RUSSELL (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $303,275

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 642 shares for an estimated $61,881.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRANSUNION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of TRANSUNION stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRANSUNION Government Contracts

We have seen $258,488 of award payments to $TRU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.