TransUnion Earnings Up In Q2; Raises Q3, FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an information and insights company, reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior year period. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, citing strong performance in the first half of the year.

This guidance increase comes despite continued uncertainty in broader market conditions.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased $143.4 million from $109.6 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.74 versus $0.56 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $237.6 million from $213.1 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.23 versus $1.08 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $456.1 million from $407 million in the prior year.

Operating income jumped to $258 million from $192.2 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $1.31 billion from $1.14 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised third-quarter 2026 revenue to be $1.292 billion to $1.310 billion.

Third quarter of 2026 net income attributable to the company is forecast at $132 million to $138 million, with earnings per share of $0.68 to $0.71.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter is projected at $455 million to $463 million, while adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $1.18 to $1.2.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenue to be at $5.127 billion to $5.162 billion.

Third quarter net income attributable to the company is anticipated to range between $807 million and $821 million, with earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.22.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter is projected at $1.807 billion to $1.827 billion, while adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $4.75 to $4.83.

In the pre-market trading, TransUnion is 0.38% lesser at $77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.