TRANSUNION Earnings Preview: Recent $TRU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRANSUNION ($TRU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,106,264,382 and earnings of $1.00 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TRANSUNION Insider Trading Activity
TRANSUNION insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075.
- STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $526,250.
- TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,600
- JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TRANSUNION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of TRANSUNION stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,128,104 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,591,350
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,763,249 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,322,034
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,134,342 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,129,042
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,575,866 shares (+137.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,781,119
- AMUNDI removed 1,109,152 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,048,524
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,087,651 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,264,156
- PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 997,619 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $87,790,472
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TRANSUNION Government Contracts
We have seen $258,018 of award payments to $TRU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TLOXP WEB-BASED DATA REPOSITORY: $106,000
- PURCHASE OF TLO DATABASE: $53,080
- THE VETERANS CRISIS LINE VCL RESPONDERS: $43,680
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS PURCHASE ORDER IS THAT THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE TLOXP SUPPORT SERVICES. TLOXP ONLIN...: $17,828
- TLOXP ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION: $10,080
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
TRANSUNION Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRU in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRANSUNION, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRU forecast page.
TRANSUNION Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRU recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $108.0 on 07/08/2025
- Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $112.0 on 04/25/2025
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 04/14/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025
- Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $104.0 on 02/03/2025
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $127.0 on 01/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.