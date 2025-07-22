TRANSUNION Earnings Preview: Recent $TRU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

Stocks
TRANSUNION ($TRU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,106,264,382 and earnings of $1.00 per share.

TRANSUNION Insider Trading Activity

TRANSUNION insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075.
  • STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $526,250.
  • TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,600
  • JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

TRANSUNION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of TRANSUNION stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRANSUNION Government Contracts

We have seen $258,018 of award payments to $TRU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TRANSUNION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRU in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/28/2025

TRANSUNION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRU recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $108.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $112.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $104.0 on 02/03/2025
  • Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $127.0 on 01/28/2025

