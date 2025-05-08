TransUnion Declares Cash Dividend of $0.115 per Share for Q1 2025

TransUnion's Board declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share, payable June 6, 2025.

TransUnion announced a cash dividend of $0.115 per share for the first quarter of 2025, set to be paid on June 6, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 22, 2025. The company, which operates in over 30 countries with more than 13,000 associates, focuses on creating trust in the marketplace by providing a comprehensive view of consumers. Leveraging acquisitions and technology, TransUnion offers innovative solutions that extend beyond credit to include marketing, fraud prevention, risk assessment, and advanced analytics. Their mission, framed as Information for Good®, aims to foster economic opportunity and empower consumers and businesses worldwide.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.115 per share reflects the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Dividend payment demonstrates confidence in ongoing business performance, encouraging investor trust and potentially attracting new investors.

With over 13,000 associates and operations in more than 30 countries, the company highlights its global presence and capability to serve diverse markets.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate limited reinvestment opportunities for growth, which could concern shareholders looking for long-term value appreciation.



The relatively low dividend amount of $0.115 per share could suggest that the company is not generating robust profits or cash flow sufficient to support a higher return to shareholders.



Constant reliance on dividends might distract the company from addressing pressing business challenges or innovation needs in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by TransUnion?

TransUnion's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record on May 22, 2025, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

What is TransUnion's main business focus?

TransUnion focuses on providing information and insights to enable trust in the marketplace across various sectors.

How does TransUnion benefit consumers and businesses?

TransUnion's innovative solutions help consumers and businesses transact with confidence, leading to economic opportunities and personal empowerment.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075 .

. GEORGE M AWAD sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $757,385 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,600

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share for the first quarter 2025. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2025.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.







