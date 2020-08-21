TransUnion Announces Teedra Bernard as Senior Vice President

TransUnion TRU has announced the appointment of Teedra Bernard as the company’s first-ever senior vice president, and chief talent and diversity officer. She got promoted from the position of vice president of HR for Global Technology.

Notably, shares of TransUnion have declined 1.1% year to date, compared with the 1.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

In her new role, Bernard is responsible for TransUnion’s global talent functions. These include employment branding, talent acquisition, onboarding, career development, associate and manager training, leadership development, employee engagement and experience, and employee relations.

Bernard has been with TransUnion since early 2019 and has industry experience in retail, operations, sales, pharmaceuticals and investment banking. Before joining TransUnion, she was at Hewlett Packard for eight years. There she served in several HR leadership roles, including head of HR for the HPE Pointnext Global Client Services organization and the global Mergers, Acquisitions, Divestitures and Outsourcing team.

“The ability to attract and nurture top talent is critical to an information and insights company like TransUnion, and I have full confidence in Teedra’s ability to lead this important function,” said Chris Cartwright, TransUnion president and CEO.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, TransUnion has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Republic Services RSG, IQVIA Holdings IQV and ICF International ICFI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, IQVIA Holdings and ICF International is 6.6%, 9.9% and 10%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.