TransUnion Announces Key Leadership Changes and Transitions

TransUnion is experiencing leadership changes, with Board member William P. Bosworth resigning by the end of 2024, and Timothy J. Martin, the Chief Global Solutions Officer, planning his retirement for September 2026. The company is actively searching for Martin’s successor, ensuring a smooth transition as he remains in an advisory role post-replacement.

