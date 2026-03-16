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TRANSTEX Announces Acquisition Of FleetAero Assets From Knight-Swift

March 16, 2026 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TRANSTEX announced the acquisition of FleetAero assets from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX). The transaction was structured as an asset purchase. The agreement also establishes a long-term partnership between the companies focused on advancing fleet performance, accelerating technology validation, and driving continuous innovation aligned with fuel-efficiency and emissions-reduction objectives.

Dave Williams, Senior Vice President of Equipment and Governmental Relations at Knight-Swift, said: "Fleet efficiency is a core priority for Knight-Swift. TRANSTEX has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver solutions that perform in demanding, real-world conditions. We believe this long-term partnership will support continued innovation and drive measurable operational and environmental benefits across our fleet."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Knight-Swift shares are up 0.02% percent to $51.94.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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