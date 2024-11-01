Transtech Optelecom Unveils Board and Committees

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited (HK:9963) has released an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles including HE Xingfu as Chairman and CEO, and a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors. The board is supported by three committees focusing on audit, nomination, and remuneration, with directors assigned various responsibilities within these.

