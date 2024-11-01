News & Insights

Stocks

Transtech Optelecom Unveils Board and Committees

November 01, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited (HK:9963) has released an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles including HE Xingfu as Chairman and CEO, and a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors. The board is supported by three committees focusing on audit, nomination, and remuneration, with directors assigned various responsibilities within these.

For further insights into HK:9963 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.