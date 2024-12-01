News & Insights

Transtech Optelecom Strengthens Board and Leadership

December 01, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited (HK:9963) has released an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors and the composition of its key committees, highlighting the roles of executive and independent non-executive members. With HE Xingfu at the helm as Chairman and CEO, the company aims to strengthen its governance structure with a diverse team of directors. Investors may find interest in the company’s strategic leadership setup as it navigates future growth opportunities.

