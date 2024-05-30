Transtech Optelecom Shareholders Unite at AGM

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited (HK:9963) has released an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed unanimously. Shareholders re-elected executive directors and an independent non-executive director, approved the audited financial statements, and authorized the board to fix director remuneration and appoint auditors. Additionally, the company received mandates to allot, issue, and repurchase shares, cementing a strong vote of confidence from its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:9963 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.