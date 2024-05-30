News & Insights

Transtech Optelecom Shareholders Unite at AGM

May 30, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited (HK:9963) has released an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed unanimously. Shareholders re-elected executive directors and an independent non-executive director, approved the audited financial statements, and authorized the board to fix director remuneration and appoint auditors. Additionally, the company received mandates to allot, issue, and repurchase shares, cementing a strong vote of confidence from its shareholders.

