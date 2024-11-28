Transtech Appoints New Executive Director, Shifts Committee

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited (HK:9963) has released an update.

Transtech Optelecom Science Holdings Limited has appointed Ms. Sheng Lingfei as an executive director and a member of the remuneration committee, effective December 1, 2024. Ms. Sheng brings over a decade of experience in enterprise management and will focus on business development and office management for the group. This appointment also alters the composition of the remuneration committee, which now includes both executive and independent non-executive directors.

