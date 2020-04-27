Transportation Stocks Apr 28 Earnings Roster: UPS, LUV & CHRW

The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature. It comprises airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies to name a few.

It is no secret that the above sector has been one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Supply-chain disruptions due to this global health hazard are likely to have hampered the first-quarter performance of most sector participants. However, decline in oil prices (down 66.5% in the January-March period) is expected to have supported the bottom line.

Meanwhile, the adverse COVID-19 impact is already conspicuous from the handful few reports that are available. As an evidence, airline giant Delta Air Lines DAL posted its first quarterly loss since 2010 due to dwindling passenger revenues induced by this deadly health peril. Additionally, overall volumes at railroad operator Union Pacific Corporation UNP were down 7% due to coronavirus-led weak shipments.

The latest Earnings Preview suggests that the bottom line of transport stocks under the S&P 500 universe is projected to plummet 64.5% year over year this reporting cycle.

Against this backdrop, investors will keenly await earnings releases of United Parcel Service UPS, Southwest Airlines LUV and C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, scheduled to be announced on Apr 28.

Our quantitative model indicates that a company needs the right combination of the following two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of a positive earnings surprise. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

United Parcel Service:Weakness pertaining to shipment of goods due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have dented UPS’ first-quarter performance. The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UPS this time around. This is because UPS has an Earnings ESP of -2.33% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-eps-surprise | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

Southwest Airlines: Due to downbeat air-travel demand, passenger revenues comprising the majority of the carrier’s top line are likely to have taken a beating in Q1. This in turn might have affected its overall performance. However, low fuel costs are likely to have provided some relief to the industry players and aided their bottom line.

In fact, the proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Southwest Airlines this time around. This is because the carrier has an Earnings ESP of +18.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Southwest Airlines Co. price-eps-surprise | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

C.H. Robinson:The coronavirus-induced supply-chain constraints are likely to have eroded overall volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. This, in turn, is expected to have hurt the stock’s first-quarter performance. In fact, the proven Zacks model too does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this earnings season. This is because the company has an Earnings ESP of -2.90% and a Zacks Rank of 4.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.