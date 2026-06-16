Is Via Transportation Stock a Buy After a Director Acquired 25,000 Company Shares?

Key Points

Director Nechemia Peres purchased 25,000 shares on June 9, 2026 for a total transaction value of ~$368,000 at around $14.70 per share.

The transaction increased direct holdings to 30,434 shares; no derivative securities were involved.

Post-transaction, Peres holds 30,434 shares directly and 5,132,117 shares indirectly via multiple Pitango-related entities.

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Nechemia Jacob Peres, a member of the Board of Directors at Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA), reported an open-market purchase of 25,000 shares for a total consideration of approximately $368,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 25,000 Transaction value ~$368K Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,434 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$446K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.70); post-transaction value based on June 9, 2026 market close ($14.65).

Key questions

What is the magnitude of this transaction relative to Peres' total holdings?

The 25,000-share purchase represents approximately 0.48% of Peres' aggregate direct and indirect holdings.

The 25,000-share purchase represents approximately 0.48% of Peres' aggregate direct and indirect holdings. How is Peres’ ownership split between direct and indirect holdings?

After the transaction, Peres holds 30,434 shares directly and 5,132,117 shares indirectly.

After the transaction, Peres holds 30,434 shares directly and 5,132,117 shares indirectly. Did the transaction involve derivative securities or option exercises?

No derivative securities or option exercises were part of this transaction; the acquisition was an open-market purchase of common shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 9, 2026) $14.65 Market capitalization $1.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $463.13 million Net income (TTM) ($100.19 million)

Company snapshot

Via Transportation provides digital platforms for public mobility, including TransitTech solutions that support on-demand microtransit, paratransit, student transportation, non-emergency medical transport, and shuttle services.

Key customers include cities, public transit operators, school districts, universities, healthcare providers, and private sector partners seeking to optimize and integrate transportation networks.

Via Transportation operates at scale in the public mobility technology sector, leveraging a comprehensive TransitTech platform to deliver integrated transit solutions across multiple geographies.

The company's strategy centers on enabling partners to modernize and unify transportation systems through advanced planning, scheduling, and technology integration. Via's competitive edge lies in its ability to serve a diverse client base with tailored, flexible software solutions that address complex mobility challenges.

What this transaction means for investors

When a member of the Board of Directors buys company shares, it suggests a bullish outlook towards the stock. That’s what Nechemia Jacob Peres’ June 9 purchase signals about Via Transportation, especially since he did not need to add to his already substantial position in the business.

The transaction came at a time when Via’s stock had tumbled from its IPO price of $46 per share. The substantial decline may have resulted in a valuation that Peres found too appealing to pass up. But does that mean now is the time to buy?

Via is experiencing revenue growth. Its first-quarter sales of $127.4 million is a strong 29% year-over-year increase. However, the company is not profitable, suffering a Q1 operating loss of $23.6 million, up from a loss of $17.2 million in the prior year.

Via is trying to become profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and is getting close. Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.8 million.

The company’s rising revenue and achievable profitability suggest it could be a compelling stock to own. Its dependency on government transit authorities for income is a risk, since their budgets can be slashed.

From a valuation perspective, Via’s price-to-sales ratio of 2.6 is much improved from about 10 at the time of its IPO last year, which may have been a catalyst for Peres’ purchase. If you believe the company can continue growing sales and achieve profitability, then now may be a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.