Transportation, food prices drive Chile inflation up 1.4% in July

Fabian Andres Cambero Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation rose to 1.4% in July, the government statistics agency said on Monday, accelerating from 0.9% the previous month even as the central bank hikes interest rates to tame soaring consumer prices.

The figure came in ahead of an expected 1.15% rise in a Reuters poll of economists, with statistics agency INE saying the overall index was boosted by transportation and food and beverage costs, which rose 3.4% and 1.9% respectively.

The monthly data took the Andean country's 12-month rate of consumer price increases to 13.1%, far above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points in July to 9.75%, but said at the time it already expected more rate hikes ahead as it looks to counteract inflationary pressure.

A central bank poll with traders last week showed they foresee a new hike to 10.25% at the September meeting.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

