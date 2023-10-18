Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Soars 8.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $12.75. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The bullishness could be attributed to TGS’s stable fee-based revenues from long-term contracts with shippers. The company's core business involves the transportation of natural gas, a critical component of the energy sector. This indicates stability and consistent demand for its services, especially in regions like Argentina where natural gas is a vital energy source. TGS’s international presence and diversified business model have been significant drivers of its stock performance.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -108.3%. Revenues are expected to be $223.44 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. One other stock in the same industry, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB), finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $35.90. WMB has returned 3.8% over the past month.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The)'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.5% over the past month to $0.41. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -14.6%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

