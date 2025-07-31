Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) Moves 7.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) shares ended the last trading session 7.9% higher at $30.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% gain over the past four weeks.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -42.2%. Revenues are expected to be $315.73 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Transportadora De Gas Ord B, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 28.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Transportadora De Gas Ord B belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pembina Pipeline (PBA), closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $36.99. Over the past month, PBA has returned -1.9%.

For Pembina Pipeline, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.4% over the past month to $0.47. This represents a change of -14.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Pembina Pipeline currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

