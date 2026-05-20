Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (Symbol: TGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.93, changing hands as low as $28.29 per share. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.74 per share, with $36.3499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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