Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TGS) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 0.05

The average one-year price target for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TGS) has been revised to 0.05 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 0.05 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.03 to a high of 0.08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.63% from the latest reported closing price of 14.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGS is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 4,553K shares. The put/call ratio of TGS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,329K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing a decrease of 22.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 20.91% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 642K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 22.41% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 628K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 356K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 277K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur is the largest natural gas extractor in Argentina. The company was established in 1992, after the privatization of Gas del Estado, the state owned company that maintained the pipelines.

