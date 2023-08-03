Transportadora de Gas del Sur - ADR (TGS) Price Target Decreased by 26.62% to 23.74

The average one-year price target for Transportadora de Gas del Sur - ADR (NYSE:TGS) has been revised to 23.74 / share. This is an decrease of 26.62% from the prior estimate of 32.35 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.34 to a high of 29.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.42% from the latest reported closing price of 12.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transportadora de Gas del Sur - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGS is 0.20%, a decrease of 25.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 4,006K shares. The put/call ratio of TGS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,784K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 628K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 271K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TT International Asset Management holds 212K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 189K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGS by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur is the largest natural gas extractor in Argentina. The company was established in 1992, after the privatization of Gas del Estado, the state owned company that maintained the pipelines.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.