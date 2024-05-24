Transport International Offers Dividend Choices

Transport International Holdings Limited (HK:0062) has released an update.

Transport International Holdings Limited has announced a final dividend of HK$0.50 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholders given the option to receive the dividend in cash or as new shares through a Scrip Dividend Scheme. The market value of the new shares has been set at HK$8.99, based on the average closing price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange over a specified five-day period. Detailed instructions and election forms for shareholders will be distributed, with the listing of new shares expected to commence trading in early July 2024.

