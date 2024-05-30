Transport International Declares Final Dividend

Transport International Holdings Limited (HK:0062) has released an update.

Transport International Holdings Limited has announced an ordinary final dividend of HKD 0.5 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, with a scrip option priced at HKD 8.99 per share. Shareholders approved the dividend on 16 May 2024, and the payment date is set for 28 June 2024. Shareholders can choose to receive this dividend in cash or as additional shares, with certificates for the latter being dispatched on 28 June 2024.

For further insights into HK:0062 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.