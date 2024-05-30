Transport International Declares Final 2023 Dividend

Transport International Holdings Limited (HK:0062) has released an update.

Transport International Holdings Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.5 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with a cash default option and a scrip option priced at HKD 8.99 per share. Shareholders have the flexibility to partially elect for scrip shares, with fractional entitlements rounded down to the nearest whole unit. The dividends are set to be paid on 28 June 2024, following shareholder approval on 16 May 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 20 May 2024.

