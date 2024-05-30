News & Insights

Stocks

Transport International Declares Final 2023 Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transport International Holdings Limited (HK:0062) has released an update.

Transport International Holdings Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.5 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with a cash default option and a scrip option priced at HKD 8.99 per share. Shareholders have the flexibility to partially elect for scrip shares, with fractional entitlements rounded down to the nearest whole unit. The dividends are set to be paid on 28 June 2024, following shareholder approval on 16 May 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 20 May 2024.

For further insights into HK:0062 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.