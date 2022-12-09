Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%

Adds context on rise, IBGE quote

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index BRCPI=ECI rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Prices rose 5.90% in the 12 months through November, down from an increase of 6.47% in the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 6.01% rise.

Transportation and food and beverage costs were the main driving group of products behind the rise, contributing around 71% of the November IPCA.

The increase in transport was mainly linked to the rise in fuel prices (3.29%), which had fallen by 1.27% in October. The prices of ethanol, gasoline and diesel rose in November, IBGE said.

"This (increase) occurred due to an off-season period for sugarcane production as gasoline contains anhydrous alcohol in its composition," said IBGE's research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

