Transport firm FirstGroup sells three Greyhound facilities for $137 mln

Dec 31 (Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup Plc FGP.L said on Thursday it had sold three properties related to its Greyhound bus service for $137 million as it looks to cut costs from the struggling U.S. intercity business.

The company sold a garage and customer terminal facility in Los Angeles, California, and two other facilities in Denver, Colorado, FirstGroup said, adding that it had booked a profit of roughly $100 million from the sales.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

