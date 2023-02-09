Transport ETFs Showing Strength on Q4 Earnings Results

The fourth-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been shaping up well. This is especially true as the sector is the fourth-biggest contributor to both Q4 earnings and revenue growth so far. Earnings for 94% market capitalization of the sector that has been reported already are up 42% on 11.2% revenue growth. But, the earnings and revenue beat ratio of 69.2% and 38.5%, respectively, is not so impressive.



The wave of strong results pushed transportation ETFs higher over the past month. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR are up 8.9%, 16.9% and 11.7%, respectively (see: all the Industrials ETFs here).



For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known industry players:

Transportation Earnings in Brief

The world's largest package delivery company United Parcel Service UPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and lagged revenue estimates. Earnings of $3.62 per share were 4 cents ahead of the consensus mark but the top line of $27 billion came in below the estimated $27.9 billion.



Major railroads Union Pacific UNP and Norfolk Southern Corp NSC came up with both kinds of results. Union Pacific lagged the consensus earnings estimate by 8 cents and the revenue estimate by $43 million, while Norfolk topped the earnings estimate by a penny and the revenue estimate by $60 million (read: 5 Sector ETFs to Play on Upbeat Q4 Revenue Growth).



U.S. airlines Delta Air Lines DAL and United Continental UAL reported better-than-expected results. Delta reported earnings per share of $1.48, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. Revenues of $13.43 billion edged past the consensus mark of $13 billion. United Continental posted earnings of $2.46 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Revenues of $12.40 billion came in above the estimated $12.23 billion.



Last but not the least, leading trucking carrier J.B. Hunt (JBHT) missed the estimates for earnings by 53 cents per share and for revenues by $145 million.

ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)



iShares U.S. Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index, giving investors exposure to a small basket of 49 securities. The in-focus six firms make up for a combined 48.6% share. From a sector perspective, air freight & logistics, and railroads take the largest share at 30.8% each, while railroads, trucking and airlines round off the next three spots with a double-digit exposure each.



iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has accumulated $796.1 million in its asset base and sees a solid trading volume of around 165,000 shares a day. It charges 39 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook (read: 4 ETFs to Tap on Solid Q4 GDP Numbers).



SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)



SPDR S&P Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index, holding 49 stocks in its basket. The in-focus firms account for around 2% share each. About 41% of the portfolio is dominated by trucking, while airlines, and air freight & logistics take 26.1% and 18.2% share, respectively.



With AUM of $254.6 million, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year from its investors and trades in a volume of around 100,000 shares a day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF offers exposure to the 30 most-liquid U.S. transportation securities based on volatility, value and growth by tracking the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index. The in-focus six firms represent a combined 21.8% share. Railroads, airlines, trucking, and automobiles are the top sectors accounting for a double-digit exposure each.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has amassed $63 million in its asset base and charges 60 bps in annual fees. The average trading volume is good at 15,000 shares. FTXR has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

