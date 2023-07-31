News & Insights

Transport Corp of India's Q1 profit climbs on strong demand

July 31, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation of India TCIL.NS on Monday reported a 5.8% rise in first-quarter profit, as strong demand in its supply chain segment outweighed higher freight costs.

The logistics service provider's consolidated net profit rose to 823 million rupees ($10 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

For further earnings highlights, click

KEY CONTEXT

TCIL's supply chain solutions business is experiencing growth on the back of a demand recovery in the automotive sector, which accounts for about 80% of the division's revenue.

Freight rates, however, were elevated in April-June on high operational costs and elevated retail fuel prices, driving up expenses for fleet operators. TCIL's freight division constitutes roughly half the company's net sales.

Slowed demand in the e-commerce segment has impacted logistics companies during the June quarter, with Blue Dart Express BLDT.NSreporting a drop in profit and Mahindra Logistics MALO.NSposting a loss.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCIL.NS

16.08

11.48

10.19

8.87

Strong Buy

7

0.87

0.94

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLDT.NS

36.75

15.85

11.61

20.75

Buy

5

0.95

0.43

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

MALO.NS

41.52

9.29

14.20

97.49

Hold

11

0.84

0.69

Container Corporation of India Ltd

CCRI.NS

29.53

17.54

13.21

18.21

Buy

15

0.97

1.63

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.2650 Indian rupees

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/45al8J1

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.