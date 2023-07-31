Transport Corp of India's Q1 profit climbs on strong demand

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation of India TCIL.NS on Monday reported a 5.8% rise in first-quarter profit, as strong demand in its supply chain segment outweighed higher freight costs.

The logistics service provider's consolidated net profit rose to 823 million rupees ($10 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

For further earnings highlights, click

KEY CONTEXT

TCIL's supply chain solutions business is experiencing growth on the back of a demand recovery in the automotive sector, which accounts for about 80% of the division's revenue.

Freight rates, however, were elevated in April-June on high operational costs and elevated retail fuel prices, driving up expenses for fleet operators. TCIL's freight division constitutes roughly half the company's net sales.

Slowed demand in the e-commerce segment has impacted logistics companies during the June quarter, with Blue Dart Express BLDT.NSreporting a drop in profit and Mahindra Logistics MALO.NSposting a loss.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCIL.NS

16.08

11.48

10.19

8.87

Strong Buy

7

0.87

0.94

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLDT.NS

36.75

15.85

11.61

20.75

Buy

5

0.95

0.43

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

MALO.NS

41.52

9.29

14.20

97.49

Hold

11

0.84

0.69

Container Corporation of India Ltd

CCRI.NS

29.53

17.54

13.21

18.21

Buy

15

0.97

1.63

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.2650 Indian rupees

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/45al8J1

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.