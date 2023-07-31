Transport Corp of India's Q1 profit climbs on strong demand

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation of India TCIL.NS on Monday reported a 5.8% rise in first-quarter profit, as strong demand in its supply chain segment outweighed higher freight costs.
The logistics service provider's consolidated net profit rose to 823 million rupees ($10 million) for the quarter ended June 30.
KEY CONTEXT
TCIL's supply chain solutions business is experiencing growth on the back of a demand recovery in the automotive sector, which accounts for about 80% of the division's revenue.
Freight rates, however, were elevated in April-June on high operational costs and elevated retail fuel prices, driving up expenses for fleet operators. TCIL's freight division constitutes roughly half the company's net sales.
Slowed demand in the e-commerce segment has impacted logistics companies during the June quarter, with Blue Dart Express BLDT.NSreporting a drop in profit and Mahindra Logistics MALO.NSposting a loss.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
# of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCIL.NS
16.08
11.48
10.19
8.87
Strong Buy
7
0.87
0.94
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLDT.NS
36.75
15.85
11.61
20.75
Buy
5
0.95
0.43
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
MALO.NS
41.52
9.29
14.20
97.49
Hold
11
0.84
0.69
Container Corporation of India Ltd
CCRI.NS
29.53
17.54
13.21
18.21
Buy
15
0.97
1.63
* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- $1 = 82.2650 Indian rupees
(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
