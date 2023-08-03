Transphorm (TGAN) Price Target Decreased by 7.69% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Transphorm (OTC:TGAN) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an decrease of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from the latest reported closing price of 3.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transphorm. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGAN is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 40,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 22,676K shares representing 36.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,929K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 27.55% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,609K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,988K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 885K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.