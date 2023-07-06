Transphorm (TGAN) Price Target Decreased by 5.45% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Transphorm (OTC:TGAN) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an decrease of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 7.01 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.10% from the latest reported closing price of 3.33 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transphorm. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGAN is 0.11%, a decrease of 31.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 40,613K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 22,676K shares representing 38.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 3,929K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 27.55% over the last quarter.
AIGH Capital Management holds 3,609K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,988K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Worth Venture Partners holds 885K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
