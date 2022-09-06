Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) stock most popular amongst private equity firms who own 47%, while individual investors hold 17%

If you want to know who really controls Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 17% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Transphorm, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqCM:TGAN Ownership Breakdown September 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Transphorm?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Transphorm does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Transphorm's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:TGAN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

Transphorm is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is KKR & Co. Inc. with 40% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Doris Hsu and Wingtech Technology Co.,Ltd, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.1%.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Transphorm

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Transphorm, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$22m worth of stock in the US$285m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Transphorm. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 47%, private equity firms could influence the Transphorm board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 13% of Transphorm stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Transphorm better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Transphorm is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

