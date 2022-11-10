Transparency International seeks probe of Madagascar's lychee market

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Transparency International has called for an investigation of possible criminal actions in Madagascar's lychee trade, the anti-corruption group said on Thursday.

The group has sent submissions to the office of France's national financial prosecutor and Madagascar's anti-graft court, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.