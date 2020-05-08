Transocean's (RIG) Loss Meets Estimates in Q1, Revenues Lag

Transocean Ltd. RIG posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 30 cents a share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago loss. Strong revenues from the Ultra-deepwater floaters along with increased dayrates led to this result, which was partially offset by a weak revenue contribution from the Harsh Environment floaters.

Meanwhile, this offshore drilling powerhouse generated total revenues of $759 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791 million due to ramped-down activity associated with rigs that were idle and lower revenue efficiency. But the top line improved 0.66% from the prior-year figure of $754 million.

Segmental Revenue Break-Up

Transocean’s Ultra-deepwater floaters contributed to 59.6% of total contract drilling revenues while Harsh Environment floaters and Midwater floaters accounted for the remainder. In the quarter under review, revenues from Ultra-deepwater and Harsh Environment floaters totalled $528 million and $220 million each, indicating a respective 10.9% improvement and a 14.7% drop from the year-ago reported figures of $476 million and $258 million, respectively.

Revenue efficiency was 94.4%, marginally lower than the fourth-quarter 2019-level. The figure was also declined from the year-ago number.

Dayrates and Utilization

On an encouraging note, average dayrate in the quarter rose to $314,900 from the year-ago level of $306,500. The company witnessed year-over-year higher average revenues per day from Midwater floaters and Harsh environment floaters. Overall, fleet utilization was 60% during the quarter, up from the prior-year utilization rate of 56%.

Backlog

Transocean’s backlog record at $9.6 billion as of April reflects a decline of $2.5 billion from the year-ago figure. Since its last fleet status update in October 2019, the company has been successful in securing $10 million worth additional contracts, courtesy of new deals and extensions of its existing projects.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Operating and maintenance costs increased to $540 million from $508 million a year ago. The company spent $107 million on capital expenditure in the first quarter. Cash provided by operating activities totalled $48 million. The company had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.48 billion on Mar 31, 2020. Long-term debt was $8.57 billion with debt-to-capitalization of 42.8% as of the same date.

Guidance

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted contract drilling revenues to be $785 million while for the full year, it estimates the same to be $3 billion. Meanwhile, capital expenses for 2020 are anticipated to be $857 million.

Second-quarter operating and maintenance expense is projected to be approximately $545 million whereas for the full year, the same is anticipated to be $2 billion. Further, the company projects its G&A expense for the current quarter and the full year to be approximately $44 million and $175 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, capital spending comprising capitalized interest for the second quarter is predicted to be almost $55 million.For the ongoing year, the company estimates capital expenditure to be around $840 million, consisting of roughly $740 million for the two newbuild drillships and the remaining $100 million for maintenance.

