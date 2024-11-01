Transocean's Q3 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates

Transocean Ltd. RIG reported third-quarter 2024 breakeven adjusted earnings per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago period’s reported loss of 36 cents. This improvement can be attributed to strong third-quarter results from RIG's segments.

This Switzerland-based offshore drilling powerhouse’s total adjusted revenues of $948 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936 million. The top line also increased 31.5% from the prior-year figure of $721 million. This was due to higher-than-expected revenues from ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters. Ultra-deepwater and harsh environment revenues surpassed the consensus mark of $666 million and $231 million, respectively.

Transocean Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transocean Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transocean Ltd. Quote

Transocean’s Segmental Revenue Breakup

Transocean’s Ultra-deepwater floaters contributed 70.5% to net contract drilling revenues, while Harsh Environment floaters accounted for the remaining 29.5%.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues from the Ultra-deepwater and Harsh Environment floaters totaled $668 million and $280 million, respectively, compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figures of $516 million and $197 million. Revenues from ultra-deepwater exceeded the model projection of $684 million, while the same from harsh environment operations surpassed the projection of $256.2 million.

Revenues efficiency was 94.5%, a decrease from the previous quarter's 96.9%. This was also lower than the year-ago quarter’s 95.4%.

RIG’s Day Rates, Utilization & Backlog

Average day rates in the reported quarter increased to $436,800 from $391,300 in the year-ago quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491,300.

Average revenues per day from Ultra-deepwater floaters increased to $426,700 from $406,500 in the year-ago quarter. The same from Harsh Environment floaters also increased to $464,900 from $357,400 in the comparable period of 2023.

Fleet utilization rate was 63.9% in the quarter, which increased from the prior-year period’s 49.4%.

Transocean’s backlog of $9.3 billion increased sequentially from $8.9 billion.

RIG’s Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company reported $800 million in costs and expenses, which was 5.3% higher than the year-ago quarter’s level of $760 million. Additionally, operations and maintenance (O&M) costs increased to $563 million from $524 million a year ago. The oil and gas drilling company spent $58 million on capital investments in the third quarter. Cash used in operating activities was $194 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $435 million as of Sept. 30, 2024. Long-term debt amounted to $6.5 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 38.9% as of the same period.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Guidance for Transocean

Transocean’s management anticipates generating between $950 million and $970 million in contract drilling revenues in the fourth quarter. This prediction is based on average fleet-wide midpoint revenue efficiency of 96.5%, a figure subject to variability influenced by operational uptime, weather conditions and other external factors.

The company expects to supplement its core drilling revenues with an additional $55 million to $60 million derived from services and reimbursable expenses.

RIG expects fourth-quarter O&M expenses to be approximately $585 million, indicating a quarter-over-quarter increase mainly due to higher in-service maintenance costs. This rise is attributed to activities that were deferred earlier in the year, along with a net increase in out-of-service costs, including expenses for contract preparations related to the Deepwater Invictus and the Transocean Barents.

RIG expects fourth-quarter general and administrative (G&A) expenses to be between approximately $50 million and $55 million. The company’s net interest expense is estimated at $144 million, while capital expenditures (CapEx) and cash taxes are projected to be $35 million and $10 million, respectively.

Transocean’s management anticipates that contract drilling revenues for 2025 will be between $3.85 billion and $4 billion. This range reflects potential variances in revenue efficiency, assuming approximately 96.5% efficiency at the midpoint, along with the limited availability of the active fleet. The guidance also includes an expected $220 million to $230 million for additional services and reimbursable expenses.

The company projects full-year O&M expenses to fall between $2.3 billion and $2.45 billion, while G&A costs are expected to range from $190 million to $200 million. Preliminary estimates indicate that liquidity at the end of 2025 will be within a specified range, accounting for revenues and cost guidance, as well as an undrawn revolving credit facility and restricted cash of approximately $440 million, primarily reserved for debt service.

This liquidity forecast includes CapEx expectations of about $130 million for 2025, with roughly $60 million allocated for customer-acquired capital upgrades and capital spares, and approximately $70 million designated for sustaining capital investments.

Looking ahead to 2026, RIG has set a debt reduction target of $715 million, aiming to reduce gross debt to around $6.2 billion. The company is targeting a leverage ratio (Net Debt to EBITDA) of below 3.5x, which is a prerequisite for considering shareholder distributions. Additionally, RIG expects to maintain a high utilization rate through contract extensions and a strong focus on operational execution to achieve these financial targets.

Important Energy Earnings So Far

While it is early in the earnings season, there have been a few key energy releases so far. Let us glance through a couple of them.

Liberty Energy LBRT, the Denver-CO-based oil and gas equipment company, announced an adjusted net income of 45 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. This was primarily due to poor equipment and services execution and lower activity in the reported quarter. Additionally, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 86 cents due to a year-over-year increase in costs and expenses.

Ahead of the earnings release, LBRT’s board of directors announced a dividend of 8 cents per common share payable on Dec. 20, to its stockholders of record as of Dec. 6. This dividend represents a 14% increase from the prior regular quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share. In the quarter, Liberty returned $51 million to its shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and cash dividends.

Energy infrastructure provider,Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line was flat year over year. The weakness in quarterly results was caused by lower contributions from the Products Pipelines and CO2 business segments.

KMI also announced a quarterly cash dividend of 28.75 cents per share for the third quarter of 2024 (annualized dividend of $1.15), implying a 2% increase from the third-quarter 2023 level. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2024, to its shareholders of record as of Oct. 31.

Schlumberger Limited SLB, a Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider announced third-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s 78 cents. The strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by broad-based earnings growth and margin expansion, especially in the Middle East, Asia and offshore North America. Additionally, cost optimization, greater adoption of digital solutions and contributions from long-cycle deepwater and gas projects played significant roles.

SLB reported a free cash flow of $1.81 billion in the third quarter. As of Sept. 30, the company had approximately $4.46 billion in cash and short-term investments. At the end of the quarter, it registered a long-term debt of $11.86 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.