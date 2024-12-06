Transocean upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Transocean (RIG) to Neutral from Underweight with a $5 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RIG:
- Transocean management to meet virtually with Benchmark
- Citi sees rotation toward energy equities after Trump win
- Unusually active option classes on open November 1st
- Transocean price target lowered to $6.50 from $7 at Susquehanna
- Transocean price target lowered to $6 from $12 at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.