Transocean Signs $251 Mln Harsh Environment Semisubmersible Contract

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), a Swiss provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, announced Tuesday a minimum 540-day contract for the Transocean Barents with OMV Petrom S.A. in the Romanian Black Sea. The contract rate is $465,000 per day, excluding additional services.

For each day over 540 days, including the two option periods, the operating dayrate will be $480,000.

The program is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 and is estimated to contribute around $251 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilization and a demobilization fee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.