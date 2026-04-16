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Transocean Secures $158 Million Contract For Five Wells In East Mediterranean Sea

April 16, 2026 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, on Wednesday announced that it has secured a new 390-day contract for the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Asgard.

"The estimated 390-day campaign is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026 and contribute approximately $158 million in  backlog" the company said in a statement

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Transocean were gaining 1.06 percent in pre market activity, trading at $6.21, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.32 percent lower at $6.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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