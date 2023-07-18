News & Insights

Transocean Secures $518 Mln Contract

July 18, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), an offshore contract drilling services provider for oil and gas wells, on Tuesday said it received a 1,080-day contract worth $518 million from an independent operator for ultra-deepwater drillship in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract will contribute about $518 million in backlog, excluding revenue for mobilization and demobilization, and is expected to commence between the fourth quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2026, the company said in a statement.

