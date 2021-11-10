Transocean (RIG) Stock Hardly Shifts Since Posting Wider Q3 Loss

Share price of Transocean Ltd. RIG has shown no substantial change since third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 1.

Despite the company’s ability to minimize its debt-to-capitalization, its shares failed to display an uptrend, primarily due to unpleasant bottom-line and top-line performances.

Behind the Earnings Headlines

Transocean reported an adjusted net loss of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents and the year-ago period’s loss of 11 cents. This underperformance reflects lower utilization.

The offshore drilling powerhouse’s total revenues of $626 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655 million. Also, the top line fell 19% from the year-earlier figure of $773 million.

Segmental Revenue Break-Up

Transocean’s Ultra-deepwater floaters contributed to 68.4% of the total contract drilling revenues while Harsh Environment floaters accounted for the remainder. In third-quarter 2021, revenues from Ultra-deepwater and Harsh Environment floaters totaled $428 million and $198 million, respectively, compared with the corresponding year-ago quarter’s reported figures of $490 million and $283 million.

Revenue efficiency was 98.1%, higher than 98% reported sequentially and higher than the year-ago value of 97%.

Transocean Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transocean Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transocean Ltd. Quote

Dayrates and Utilization

Average dayrates in the quarter rose to $367,100 from the year-ago level of $343,500. The company witnessed strong year-over-year average revenues per day from Harsh Environment floaters and Ultra-deepwater floaters. Overall, fleet utilization was 53% in the quarter, down from the prior-year period’s utilization rate of 65%.

Backlog

Transocean’s backlog record of $7.1 billion for October reflects a decline of $1.1 billion from the year-ago figure.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Operating and maintenance costs decreased to $398 million from $470 million a year ago. The company spent $37 million on capital investment in the third quarter. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $141 million. The company had cash and cash equivalents worth $900 million as of Sep 30, 2021. Long-term debt was $6.77 billion with debt-to-capitalization of 37.6% as of the same date, declining from the sequential quarter’s 38.2%.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2021, this offshore drilling contractor expects adjusted contract drilling revenues of $670 million, indicating a decline from the sequentially reported figure of $683 million. It expects fourth-quarter operations and maintenance expenses of $403 million. Its G&A expenses are expected to be $46 million while capital expenditure including capitalized interest is estimated to be $96 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Transocean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space are Denbury Inc. DEN, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and APA Corporation APA, each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.