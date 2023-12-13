Transocean (RIG) Signs a $251M Contract for Barents Rig

Transocean Ltd. RIG, an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, announced a significant contract for its Transocean Barents rig in the Romanian Black Sea.

The company revealed on Tuesday that it has inked a minimum 540-day contract with OMV Petrom S.A. at a daily rate of $465,000, excluding additional services. The program is slated to commence in the first quarter of 2025, marking a strategic move for Transocean into the challenging environmental conditions of the Romanian Black Sea.

The contract is expected to contribute approximately $251 million to Transocean's backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilization and a demobilization fee.

According to Transocean, the day rate for the contract includes provisions for additional services. Moreover, for each day beyond the initial 540 days, including two option periods, the operating day rate will increase to $480,000. This provides RIG with the potential for additional revenues if the contract extends beyond the originally stipulated duration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.