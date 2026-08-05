Transocean (RIG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Transocean (RIG) reported revenue of $966 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $939.06 million, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Utilization - Total fleet average rig utilization : 78.2% versus 79.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 78.2% versus 79.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Utilization - Ultra-Deepwater Floaters : 72.6% versus 74.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 72.6% versus 74.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Revenue - Harsh Environment Floaters : $510 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.64 thousand.

: $510 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.64 thousand. Average Daily Revenue - Total fleet average daily revenue : $472.5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $453.5 thousand.

: $472.5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $453.5 thousand. Average Daily Revenue - Ultra Deepwater Floaters : $455.5 thousand compared to the $456.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: $455.5 thousand compared to the $456.03 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Utilization - Harsh Environment Floaters : 94.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95%.

: 94.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95%. Contract drilling revenues- Ultra-Deepwater Floaters : $623 million compared to the $633.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.

: $623 million compared to the $633.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. Contract drilling revenues- Harsh Environment Floaters: $343 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

Here is how Transocean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Transocean here>>>

Shares of Transocean have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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Transocean Ltd. (RIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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